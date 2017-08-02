Nicole Kidman's perfect reaction to her own success leaves Richard Wilkins stumped.

We can’t imagine it’s often that Richard Wilkins feels uncomfortable in the presence of celebrities, but if there was one person that has the power, it’s surely one of the most critically acclaimed actresses to ever hit Hollywood, Nicole Kidman.
The Hollywood great left the veteran entertainment reporter speechless during a chat earlier this week and managed to school him on the absolute perfection that is herself with just one word.
Speaking to the Hollywood heavyweight during a red carpet appearance in Sydney on Tuesday to celebrate her appearance in the second season of Jane Campion’s BBC series, Top of the Lake, Wilkins said, “You’re going through this big purple patch at the moment. You must be…”