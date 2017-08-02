Nicole Kidman's perfect reaction to her own success leaves Richard Wilkins stumped.

But before he could finish, Kidman chimed in, asking, "What does purple patch mean?"

A bit stumped, Wilkins replied, "Don't you know that expression? Sorry, you are going through a beautiful time in your life and your career," he explained.

Kidman simply replied "right," in a deadpan tone before bursting into laughter.

Wilkins, please. Kidman's entire career has basically been one long, gigantic purple patch. (And yes, I do include Practical Magic in that, it was a bloody good film about the complexity of sisterly love.)

The most recent purple patch that Wilkins refers to, though, has included her acclaimed performances in the HBO series Big Little Lies, the Oscar-nominated film Lion and, most recently, Sophia Coppola's latest movie, The Beguiled.

Jeez, Wilkins, do your IMDB research, mate.

Returning the conversation back to Top of the Lake, Kidman said she was thrilled to be a part of the series, which also stars Elisabeth Moss.

"Jane's been one of my closest friends for so many years," Kidman told Wilkins.

"She said, 'I think there might be something for you in the second series,' and I was like, 'yes, please, please.' And she did it."

The premiere episode of the second season of Top of the Lake will air on BBC First on Sunday August 20.