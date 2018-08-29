The photos that prove teenage Prince Harry was just like your little brother.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Teenage-boy bedrooms are the stuff of nightmares, right?

I’ll never forget the year my brother decided to cover every inch of his bedroom wall in posters of bikini-clad women, so when you entered it felt like you were being smothered by boobs.

It obviously worked, because I stayed well away from his room until he got a girlfriend and sheepishly peeled the posters off. (It also smelt like dirty socks. Teenage boys are gross).

Well, these newly-resurfaced photos of 18-year-old Prince Harry hanging out, shining his shoes and what-not in his Eton College boarding school digs prove once again that the royals are…JUST LIKE US. Or at least, us when we were teenagers.