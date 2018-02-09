Three of the best face sunscreen tips for women with a million things to do (all of us, then).

We all know we’re meant to wear sunscreen on our faces every day. Not once in a while or whenever we remember. But every day.

But between waking up on time, putting on makeup, shoving down some breakfast, ironing the shirt you forgot to iron last night, getting the kids fed, dressed and in the car, remembering to set the house alarm, letting the dog out, replying to those urgent emails from three days ago, making it into the office in time….it can feel like the least important thing on your list when you’re really, really busy.

So, how do you continue living your life and protect your skin from harmful UV rays, fine wrinkles, pigmentation and skin cancers at the same time? Without needing to wake up an extra 15 minutes or splash out on another expensive product?

Honestly, we needed an answer too. So we went and found out how to incorporate face sunscreen seamlessly into your daily beauty routine so you can get on with everything else.

1.Work it into your beauty routine.

If you don’t have a whole lot of skincare and beauty know-how, doing this is easier said than done. But… but don’t I already put on X, Y and Z creams and lotions to take care of my skin? you cry.

Mamamia‘s resident makeup artist Natalie Wright told us exactly when and how we should be putting sunscreen on.

“It’s important to use it daily and especially on overcast days,” Natalie told us. “The UV is still strong on those days, and it’s still a good idea to protect your skin. I always like to apply my sunscreen after my moisturiser and then my foundation.

"I like to use a lightweight sunscreen, and one that isn't too oily to avoid that heavy feeling. If you wait just a few minutes and let the sunscreen settle into the skin before applying the rest of the makeup it will help in making your makeup last longer."

Natalie also suggested using a brush to apply your sunscreen, rather than your fingers because: "It allows the product to really be buffed into the skin, and by using a brush your layers of moisturise, sunscreen and foundation will look seamless and give that flawless finish."