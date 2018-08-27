reality tv

Keira Maguire may have just hinted at the reason behind her breakup with Jarrod Woodgate.

Over the weekend, Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate confirmed they’ve broken up in a sad post shared to Keira’s instagram.

And now the 32-year-old may have just hinted as to the reason behind the split in a response to a fan’s comment.

“I’m sorry this has happened. I thought you two were good for each and brought out the best in [each] other. However, he was more interested in finding true love than becoming part of a power insta couple,” wrote the fan, according to a screenshot from the Daily Mail.

Keira replied: “Yeah, that’s what I throughly too.”

Now typos aside (we’re guessing she meant ‘thought’ and not ‘throughly’) does this hint that Jarrod was in fact more invested in his social media following than their actual relationship?

Or was Keira simply agreeing with the fan’s observation that they “brought out the best in [each] other.”

Alas, we may never know, as Keira reportedly deleted the comment 20 minutes later.  

Jarrod is yet to publicly comment on the split. The Gippsland winemaker’s most recent Instagram post dating back to two days ago, which featured a photo of him and his dad.

Both parties have also stopped following each other on Instagram.

Ironically, it was only last month they were planting love ferns in Thailand and trolling fans with pretend ‘wedding bands’.

Now our only hope for a Bachelor in Paradise happy ending lie with the last remaining couple – Megan Marx and Jake Ellis.

Stay strong guys… stay strong.

Keira Maguire might have come across as a villain, but she was anything but in our No Filter with Mia Freedman.

