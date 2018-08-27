Keira Maguire may have just hinted at the reason behind her breakup with Jarrod Woodgate.

Over the weekend, Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate confirmed they’ve broken up in a sad post shared to Keira’s instagram.

And now the 32-year-old may have just hinted as to the reason behind the split in a response to a fan’s comment.

“I’m sorry this has happened. I thought you two were good for each and brought out the best in [each] other. However, he was more interested in finding true love than becoming part of a power insta couple,” wrote the fan, according to a screenshot from the Daily Mail.

Keira replied: “Yeah, that’s what I throughly too.”

Now typos aside (we’re guessing she meant ‘thought’ and not ‘throughly’) does this hint that Jarrod was in fact more invested in his social media following than their actual relationship?

Or was Keira simply agreeing with the fan’s observation that they “brought out the best in [each] other.”

Alas, we may never know, as Keira reportedly deleted the comment 20 minutes later.