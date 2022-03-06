“As a sex writer, here are my top 10 public places to get naughty – without getting caught.”

Each time I shave my legs, my eyes run over a scar just below my right knee.

It’s white. Around the size of a five-cent coin. And instantly transports me to 2020.

Rob. The back of his car. And about the best f**king sex of my life.

It’s been almost two years since that point of public passion, but neither the carpet burn nor erotic memory have faded.

Why?

Because getting naughty where you shouldn’t is one of the most risque turn-ons there is. From the thrill of getting kinky outside the bedroom to the risk of getting caught, doing it in public makes for some next level, adrenaline fuelled intercourse.

And maybe, just maybe, I’m a repeat offender.

From the moment we learn about sex, we’d conditioned to keep our private lives private, intimacy intimate and coitus confidential. Doors locked, lights out, under covers, eyes closed.

So the thought of doing the very opposite is enough to get anyone’s blood pumping. Whether you’re into exhibitionism or not, It goes against everything we know.

But, bear with me now because escaping the confines of four walls and a bed frame might just be what you need. A literal breath of fresh air into your post-pandemic sex life.

And as all the health experts regularly tell us, any activity you can do outdoors is a good thing.

So when Mamamia’s Sex Survey revealed that you’re all just as horny as me for some public action (at the beach, on a plane and even in the carwash!), I knew I had to jump in.

Because trust me, I’ve done the legwork.

1. The car

Throw it back old school to a time when you had a curfew and your boyfriend had his P plates with a little back seat action.