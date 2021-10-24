SEX DIARIES: 'A stranger got me off in a hot tub on holiday. It's the naughtiest I've ever been.'

He told me later that it all started the moment he clocked me from across the beach club.

I’d been in the pool, in my teeny, tiny sparkly gold bikini, when I walked past him.

“You had the most infectious energy,” he said, “and your body looked unreal!”

But for me it all began when his friend asked me to guess which one of them was single.

There were 11 of them.

Michael was the last one I picked.

Shirtless in grey board shorts with pecs that made me weak and arms so big I lost all concentration, he was gorgeous. ...So I didn’t think there was any chance he’d still be single.

I was immediately excited.

He smiled at me, sending waves of possibility through my body. Without question, I was drawn to him like a moth to the flame. And the sexual attraction between the two of us was undeniable.

I knew I needed his hands all over me so I cheekily suggested he looked strong enough to do the Dirty Dancing lift.

With his fingers wrapped around my waist and my hands on his bulging shoulders, I flew above the pool. Until I came crashing down into a sea of limbs and vodka.

“OUT!” the security guard bellowed as I came up for air, laughing into the chlorine. Making our way back to the sun bed, we collapsed in a heap of wet and almost naked bodies.

Afterwards Michael said we spoke about all things life, work and relationships.

But what I remember is his searing blue eyes burning into mine.

Neither of us were able to stop smiling, and it was the most intense sexual connection I’ve ever had with a stranger.

Soon we were kissing.

Deeply, passionately, it was all-consuming, as if everything had been hurtling up to this inevitable moment.

The whole world disappeared around us.

The party, the people, the music, the beat all blended into the background.

It was just him and I.

But as the sun began to set, I pulled myself away and insisted that we watch it disappear into the sea.