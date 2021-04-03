We asked 1000 women about their sex lives. This is what they told us.

When everyone was figuring out their New Year's resolutions and setting goals for 2021, here at Mamamia we did just the same. And one of the top items to tick off was this:

To paint a realistic, honest and downright real picture of what the heck is going on with our sex lives.

Why? Because currently stereotypes, porn and locker room brags are all we have to go off. And that ain't accurate at all.

So, we decided to get all ~scientific~ and coordinate a data-gathering mission in the form of a gigantic sex survey where women could anonymously give details of their sex lives.

While we were worried it would be just some enthusiastic Mamamia team members and some forced friends and family taking part, we're damn delighted to report that over 1000 women shared their stories - allowing us to properly paint that picture we were so desperate to do.

AND NOW WE HAVE THE RESULTS!

So, in true Mamamia fashion, we're going to recap them. That way you can get all the honest info in one spot.

How much sex are people actually having?

This is the age old question that occupies way too much of that awkward anxious part of our brains. And why? Because approximately everyone on earth has lied about how much they’re getting jiggy with it.

Either people are having little to no sex with their partner and bulls**t to say they’re having more. Or rampant couples are having heaps of sex and watering down their stats so people don’t 'judge' them for doing it too often.

But because we like to myth bust the heck out of things at Mamamia, we let our anonymous sex survey be the perfect platform for people to get honest about their actual sex quantities.

So what did we find out?

Well, 38 per cent of singles are having absolutely no sex at all. And then 16 per cent are only having a shag every couple of months.