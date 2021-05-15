SEX DIARIES: ‘My boyfriend and I spent summer having sex in his ute. It was the hottest ever.'

When you move back home at 30 because of a pandemic, your sex life severely diminishes.

Or so I hear.

But I’ve never been one to let anything stand in the way of a good time.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It was my first day of freedom after two weeks of COVID quarantine and I didn’t even make it to nightfall before I’d breached social distancing guidelines.

His name was Rob.

We’d first hooked up in 2009 on a sleazy nightclub dance floor. Three years later we briefly dated during a whirlwind trip back home in 2017.

So I wasn’t in the least bit surprised to find myself half-naked and riding Rob on the back seat of his ute just hours after we met for the first time in years.

Following fish and chips and a lingering kiss at the beach, we’d driven along the coast until we found an almost deserted and barely lit car park.

Slowly sliding onto Rob’s hard c**k felt so good, I’m wet just thinking about it.

He kissed my neck, his stubble grazing my skin. It sent tingles running through my body.

Tugging my dress down, Rob popped my boobs out and began sucking, teasing and pulling at my nipples.

Grinding against him, my clit was completely stimulated as I bounced up and down, feeling myself getting closer and closer.

With a hand over my mouth to silence my screams, I came harder than I ever have before.

It was good to be back.

But all wasn’t as it used be and it soon became apparent that our options for privacy were going to be limited.

Rob was also crashing at his mums, so - more often than not - that naughty blue 4x4 became our last resort.

And by the time I left home once again four months later, I knew every inch of the ute, inside and out.

We took the beast up north on a camping trip, with a pop-up tent on the roof. While at night we made full use of the temporary bedroom - squished between fellow campers at family caravan parks - we grabbed opportunities where we could during the day.