A guide to the most common sex injuries, according to experts.

Apparently, there are a whole range of unique and painful ways to injure yourself in the throes of passion.

A new study by Meetville has found that each year, one third of adults manage to injure themselves while having sex.

Surprisingly, 40 per cent of people don't know they've injured themselves until the following morning - and five per cent hurt themselves badly enough to require time off work.

The most dangerous spots? Having sex on the sofa, on the stairs, in the car, in the shower, in the bedroom, on chairs, on the kitchen table, in the garden and in the toilet (wait, what?)

The items most likely to be broken in the heat of the moment include forgotten wine glasses, bed frames, picture frames, chairs, teacups, walls, chests of drawers, doors, windows and vases - and the average cost of said damage is $246.

Health and fitness expert Dr Kevin Jardine explained why sex was seemingly so dangerous.