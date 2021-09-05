"My sex drive has plummeted during lockdown. Here are 5 ways I'm getting it back."

Then there are children. They need feeding, entertaining, schooling, even if you had the urge, who has time for a little afternoon delight when the kids can hear everything through those thin inner city walls?

Our lifestyles have changed. Gyms are closed, I can’t go to yoga or dance class so my endorphins are all but gone and the way I feel about my body has changed. I still love my body and am grateful to be healthy, but I can’t tell you the last time that I felt sexy and confident enough to flirt with someone, let alone have sex.

Listen to this episode of Sealed Section, Mamamia's sex podcast. Post continues after podcast.

Finally, there are coping mechanisms which play a huge impact on our libido.

We weren’t taught how to cope with COVID at school. If you grew up in the 90s you were barely taught to cope at all. So however you’re choosing to cope with this pandemic it's up to you but personally, I drink more than I used to. I’m not recommending you increase your alcohol consumption at all - especially as we know alcohol is a depressant and it too, can affect your sex drive.

(Please reach out to LifeLine or your support network if you are struggling. You’re doing great by just being here but everyone needs help sometimes.)

In case you hadn’t picked up on it, I’m not having a lot of sex right now, which may actually be part of the problem. The less you have sex, the less you crave it.

But I am determined to get my sexiness back and kick-start my libido. But how? Here are some of ways I'm clawing it back:

01. I am loving and accepting my body.

This is probably the hardest part, so I put it first. We have been in and out of lockdown for more than eighteen months now and our bodies have changed, I know mine has. It’s fatter, I have much more wobbly bits to hold on to but that’s okay. Pretty much everyone is in the same boat so I’m going to try not to punish my body for the things that we can’t control.

02. Flirt.

I used to love a good flirt, but as I’ve barely been out of the house in the past eighteen months, let alone met a new person, I am out of practice. So be prepared, if I work with you or you are my friend, you may find yourself on the receiving end of flirtatious Lacey. Flirt back, I need the confidence boost.

03. I am doing an at home boudoir photoshoot.

This is step one on steroids. Putting on your nice lingerie and makeup and standing in front of that camera will be so daunting for some people but it is an amazing way to reconnect with yourself and remind your own mind (as well as anyone you may choose to send those photos to) that you are a desirable and sexual being. It’s also great for learning to accept your body and the way it looks.