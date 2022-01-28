SEX DIARIES: 'A stranger spanked me at a party. I couldn't get enough.'

It was close to dawn by the time I spied my best friend across the party.

Hours had passed since I’d last seen her, when I was cuddled up with a very sexy British boy by the pool.

It had been a wild, wild night. Of drinking, dancing, skinny dipping and getting up to no good.

I was spent, eager to head home and looking forward to a few minutes of sleep before we had to get up.

But Chloe was well occupied.

Lying on a circular shaped couch and wrapped around a man I’d never seen before, she was definitely not ready to leave.

"Hey!" I yelled, bounding up to them in my drunken state. "Whatcha doing?"

Chloe giggled into the cushion, while the man gazed at her, with a cheeky glint in his eye.

"Oh, no fair," I whined, "I’ve been outside getting bitten by mosquitoes."

Sliding up my little black dress, I showed off the bright red lumps covering my legs.

"And just look," I cried out, "they’ve even bitten me on my ass!"

With that, I flicked up the back of my dress, bent over, and showed them my underside.

Laughter broke out from the couch, but the next thing I knew an arm was snaking around my waist, pulling me into a body.

Squirming, I straightened up, just as a deep voice murmured in my ear.

"What do you want to show me?"

I twisted my head back, wriggling in the arms that held me in place.

Tall, with a wave of dark hair, big glasses and an even bigger grin, he was cute. Very cute.

I vaguely recognised him from the beach club earlier that day.

He’d seemed so sweet. So innocent.

"What’s that you’ve got there," he asked again smiling, sliding one hand down to tug my dress back up.