Abbie Chatfield is making a case for Paulini to be the next Bachelorette, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield is making a case for Paulini to be the next Bachelorette, and where do we sign?

Abbie Chatfield wants her fellow I'm A Celeb co-star, Paulini, to be our next Bachelorette. And we seriously couldn't agree more.

"Beautiful inside and out, my campaign remains for Bachelorette 2021 pls @paulini_curuenavuli," Abbie wrote on her Instagram stories earlier this month.

Image:

And we're not the only ones who support Abbie's case. Paulini said she's also keen on the idea.

"I’ve never watched it but if I was the first person of colour to be on there, then bring it on," she told HuffPost Australia.

"I would love that. It would just be fun, but like I said before, I’m quite reserved and shy so let’s just see."

The Bachelorette wouldn't be the first reality show Paulini has appeared on. Aside from I'm A Celebrity, the 38-year-old also competed on Australian Idol in 2003 and The Masked Singer in 2019.

Please someone make this happen!

2. Why MAFS’ most successful couple would rather “crawl over glass” then go to the reunion.

The Married At First Sight all-star reunion is less than two weeks away. But there's one couple who certainly won't be making an appearance.