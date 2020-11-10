Married at First Sight couples have a tendency not to last.

Despite being matched according to science by relationship experts, precedent dictates that the experiment doesn’t work. Entering a faux matrimony as strangers for the sake of television (and love) has proved to be a tumultuous equation.

But there is one couple, who despite literally all odds, has survive: Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr.

The reality TV couple have been together since meeting on season two of the popular series. They celebrated their anniversary over the weekend, five years after filming began for season two of MAFS in 2015 (the show aired early 2016).

Since their season was televised, their lives seems to have gone back to normal with Bryce, 34, returning to his job as a business analyst.

In early 2018, Erin, 30, shaved her head for the World’s Great Shave, raising over $3,000 for the charity.