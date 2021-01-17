“This is insane.” What you need to know about the Australian Open COVID quarantine controversy.

Three weeks out from the start of The Australian Open, three positive coronavirus tests have caused chaos for organisers and players, many of whom now have to isolate before competing in the grand slam.

At least 47 tennis players have been deemed close contacts, after passengers on two chartered flights tested positive for COVID-19, and are now confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days.

Among those affected include two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber and 2019 US Open victor Bianca Andreescu.

Here's what we know so far, and how players are reacting.

Who from the Australian Open has tested positive to COVID-19?

On Friday morning, Australian Open officials confirmed an aircrew member and a non-playing participant tested positive following their arrival from Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The situation quickly escalated, with Tennis Australia (TA) on Saturday evening sharing another positive COVID test returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Abu Dhabi.

Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of Andreescu, later announced on social media that he was the person to test positive despite following "all Covid protocols and guidelines while in the Middle East".

The positive cases mean 47 players will be in isolation for 14 days, with the Victorian Government confirming close contacts "will not be able to leave quarantine to attend training".

"Players are being supported to access equipment for their hotel rooms to help them maintain their fitness during this time."