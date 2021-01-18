Bernard Tomic's partner gave a tour of their hotel quarantine room. Nick Kyrgios called them out.

Nick Kyrgios has criticised his fellow tennis stars after days of drama surrounding the quarantine restrictions faced by Australian Open contenders.

On Monday, it was reported world No.1 Novak Djokovic - who arrived on a virus-free flight and is being allowed to train in a secure bubble in Adelaide - wrote to Australian Open organisers asking them to ease quarantine restrictions for players.

Later the same day, the girlfriend of Australian world No.228 Bernard Tomic, Vanessa Sierra, uploaded a YouTube video about what life was like in hotel quarantine.

While other Australian players including Ash Barty and Kyrgios are enjoying normal life, Tomic is in quarantine after attending the grand slam's qualifying tournament in Qatar.

Tomic is allowed to train during his time in quarantine, but Sierra explained in her video that so far, there had been delays and no trainings had taken place.

Sierra gave a tour of their shared hotel room. She said the space was too small to workout, so the couple have been spending their time doing "minimal yoga" and playing video games.

