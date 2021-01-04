I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! finally kicked off last night. But rumours about this year's campmates are already swirling online.

On Sunday, we met some of the celebs who will put their reputation and personal hygiene on the line as they take part in disgusting food challenges and terrifying trials, all for our entertainment.

But this time around, thanks to COVID-19, the show was filmed in the Aussie bush rather than the South African jungle and has already been pre-recorded. Which means we can expect precisely two things: 1) a bunch of terrifying Australian creepy crawlies and 2) lots and lots of spoilers.

So we've rounded them all up for you (the spoilers, not the bugs).

Here are all the rumours about this year's season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

A rumoured romance between Abbie Chatfield and Ash Williams.

It looks like we could be in for another jungle romance this season.

Taking a leaf out of Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher's book, comedian Ash Williams apparently starts a romance with Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield.

According to TV Blackbox, Abbie and Ash "became quite the item – so much so that things have continued [between] them after the cameras stopped rolling".

But before we get too excited about a possible Bachie and I'm A Celeb crossover, Abbie said she wasn't interested in starting a relationship on reality TV.

"I'm not getting involved in love on TV ever again," she said after arriving in the jungle last night.

A possible winner.

Yep, we're only one episode in but it looks like we may already know who the winner is.

An insider source supposedly told New Idea that TV host Grant Denyer will most likely be crowned the winner, which has already been "pre-determined".

It's a pretty big claim, but considering Grant's expertise with game shows we think he's in for a good shot.

Feature Image: Channel 10.