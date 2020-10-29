Overnight, a lot of Australians changed their minds about Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios was trending on Twitter on Wednesday night.

That sentence is normally followed by some arrangement of the words 'behaviour', 'bad boy', 'attitude'.

But courtesy of his turn in the ABC program, Reputation Rehab, the commentary around the tennis star today is far more redemptive.

Watch: Nick Kyrgios on what people don't understand about his job.

The offbeat show, which is hosted by Kirsten Drysdale and Zoë Norton Lodge, dissects Australia's love of a pile-on by chatting to the people who've been relegated to the bottom of the "cultural scrapheap".

People like 25-year-old Kyrgios.

Over his seven-year career, the Canberra-born man has attracted plenty of commentary and column inches courtesy of his actions on court and in front of the press.

There were the times he appeared to have given up mid-match, the times he swore at umpires, smashed racquets and threw chairs. "Unsportsmanlike conduct" such as the latter has seen him slugged with 13 professional fines totalling more than $300,000 (more than half of that amount was accrued during a single match at 2019's Cincinnati Masters).

As a result, he's developed a reputation as the 'entitled' 'bad boy' of tennis.

"He's a tool," Ben Fordham once concluded on Today. "A black eye for the sport," added John McEnroe, King of Smashed Racquets, Earl of Profanities.

But the program turned the spotlight back on Australia's behaviour, too. And for many, it illuminated a far more nuanced picture of our national relationship with the star.