'I became the breadwinner.' How Jack Vidgen's life changed at 14.

Jack Vidgen was just 14 when he walked onto the Australia’s Got Talent stage in 2011.

The young singer quickly won over the audience with his cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing’.

It was a performance that stood out well beyond the others, and the reality television show’s judges Dannii Minogue, Kyle Sandilands and Brian McFadden dubbed the performance “mind blowing”.

Jack ended up winning Australia’s Got Talent, walking away with $250,000 and a record deal with Sony Music. His fame quickly transformed from a stint on a singing competition to full-time fame. Within two years, the high schooler had released two albums, Yes I Am (2011) and Inspire (2012).

Nine years later, Jack returned to the franchise when he appeared on The Champions edition of the American show, competing against other winners and finalists from Got Talent editions around the world.

Jack Vidgen on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Post continues below video.

His performance of Lauren Daigle’s 'You Say', earned him a standing ovation from judge Heidi Klum, and praise of other judges Howie Mandal and Alesha Dixon.

The toughest critic – Simon Cowell, of course – told Jack he had an incredible voice “but that was way too safe”.

“I think you are way, way better than that, so I’m hoping the super-fans vote you through to the next round because there’s way more to come from you. Way more.”

Unfortunately Cowell’s words may have come back to bite him, as Jack didn’t receive the fan vote, leaving the judging panel to pick between him and two other acts to advance. Only Cowell chose the Aussie, which saw him eliminated him from the show.

Now, Jack is back on our screens on the latest season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!