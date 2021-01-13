When Alli Simpson entered the I'm A Celeb jungle last night, it surprised... precisely no one.

Thanks to a pretty obvious editing fail, it wasn't hard to work out that the 22-year-old was the camp's next mystery intruder.

For many of us watching at home, Alli's last name will no doubt ring a bell, thanks to her older brother and Aussie singer Cody Simpson (aka Miley Cyrus' ex-boyfriend and the guy under the robot suit on season one of The Masked Singer).

But while Alli started off by following her brother's footsteps in the music industry, the actor, singer and model has forged her own successful career.

Here's everything we know about Alli Simpson's life in the spotlight.

Breaking into the music industry.

Alli was just 12 years old when she moved to Los Angeles with her parents and younger brother Tom to pursue Cody's music career.

And it didn't take long for her to follow suit. In 2013, she began recording her own music at the ripe old age of 15. She also hosted her own radio show, The Alli Simpson Show, where she interviewed a bunch of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The 22-year-old, who grew up on the Gold Coast, also went on to release five singles under her own label, So Alli Records.

But despite her success, Alli said there's "no jealously" between her and Cody.

"I couldn’t tell you one time we’ve ever had an argument. For me, there was no jealousy, or feeling like I was in his shadow. I’m proud to be his sister," she told Stellar magazine in 2018.