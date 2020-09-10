We're calling it: The three month mark is the deadliest time for Bachelor relationships.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

After months of speculation, The Bachelorette's Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt announced their split in July.

"We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we've both been taking space to think about what we really want," Angie shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

The reality TV star continued: "I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal. I just want to put the rumours to bed and to clarify so that questions stop."

Now, two months later, the former couple are still talking about what went wrong in their relationship.

After Carlin opened up to NOVA's new podcast How To… Life about the difficulties of navigating their relationship post-filming, Angie set the record straight on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Although Carlin claimed that Angie and runner-up Timm "messaging each other started to eat me away", Angie confirmed that there was "nobody else involved" in their split.

"Timm and I stopped talking December last year and Carlin and I broke up only two months ago so it had nothing to do with Timm at all," she said.

She also shared that there was a very different reason the pair decided to go their separate ways.

"Chemistry doesn't always equal compatibility, and we were smitten with each other on the show," Angie said.

"I'm more spiritual and a little bit more carefree and wild whereas he's more... he's a Christian boy and we're just different."