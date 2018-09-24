Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. There’s yet another wild rumour that Nick Cummins dumps the Bachelor winner for his ex.

The end of The Bachelor Australia is in sight – but there’s a chance we won’t be getting the fairy tale ending we were expecting.

For weeks, we’ve been discovering clues that the Honey Badger doesn’t end up with any of the girls and now, there’s a rumour that Nick Cummins could even be back with his Norwegian ex-girlfriend Martine Strøm Thomassen.



Speaking to Woman’s Day, a source shared that Nick never got over his ex-girlfriend.

The magazine also reported that it’s Brittany Hockley who wins this season.

“It’s painfully obvious he’s never gotten over his ex, Martine Strøm Thomassen and I don’t think his family have either as they’re still friends on Facebook and Instagram. It was a massive issue for Brit, who has nothing to do with her ex,” they reportedly said.

Another source claimed that Nick has recently hooked up with another girl in Perth and Sydney.

Um, this isn’t sounding good…

2. Tammin Sursok opens up about the side of pregnancy that you don’t see on Instagram.

Actress Tammin Sursok has opened up about her tough pregnancy on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child, hit back at social media’s perfect portrayal of pregnancy.