Meet the woman Kate Middleton was rumoured to be jealous of.

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that in past relationships, certain names popped up from time-to-time that made me feel uncomfortable.

While I never really had a legitimate reason to be jealous, I couldn’t help but feel a pang whenever my boyfriend’s ex-flame (a model who was also studying medicine) liked his Instagram photos or showed up at parties through mutual friends.

Well, it turns out I’m not alone – even the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t immune to jealousy.

It’s hard to imagine anyone Kate Middleton could possibly be jealous of, but apparently, years before they wed – there was one woman in Prince William’s life who gave her a touch of the green-eyed monster.

And there’s one very big reason why.

The woman in question is Isabella Calthorpe, a British heiress with several ties to the royal family.

Her half-sister Cressida Bonas, one of her four half-siblings and two full, dated Will's brother Prince Harry from 2012 - 2014, and she's close friends with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She's now married to Sir Richard Branson's son Sam Branson, but there was a time when she was widely known as Prince William's crush.