EUGH. Married At First Sight's Carly and Troy have broken up.

NO.

Something weird is happening.

Everyone keeps breaking up with each other.

There must be something in the water.

Or the moon is doing weird things.

Or possibly people’s contracts have just expired…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

You see, Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer from Married At First Sight have just announced that they’ve parted ways.

The reality TV couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you that Troy and I have decided to part ways,” Carly said.

“Nine months ago, we threw ourselves head first into a relationship, that despite all odds, felt like it was destined to be. We fell in love and experienced some of the most real and amazing moments together that I will never forget.”

Carly said the couple had “fought for each other to the end” but were “unable to make this work”.