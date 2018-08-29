EUGH. Married At First Sight's Carly and Troy have broken up.

NO.
Something weird is happening.
Everyone keeps breaking up with each other.
There must be something in the water.
Or the moon is doing weird things.
Or possibly people’s contracts have just expired…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
You see, Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer from Married At First Sight have just announced that they’ve parted ways.
The reality TV couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you that Troy and I have decided to part ways,” Carly said.
“Nine months ago, we threw ourselves head first into a relationship, that despite all odds, felt like it was destined to be. We fell in love and experienced some of the most real and amazing moments together that I will never forget.”
Carly said the couple had “fought for each other to the end” but were “unable to make this work”.
Dear fans, it is with great sadness I want to let you know that Carly and I have decided to go our separate ways… I am so so sorry it hasn’t worked out… This is a very painful situation… We’ve had an incredible 9 months together and it hurts to walk away from … I knew way back when we met at the first dinner party that Carly was a special girl. She captured my heart in so many ways… She was my rock during the experiment and has been ever since… I’ll treasure the memories forever… Carly, I wish you all the happiness in the world. Xx
Top Comments
Who knew it was never going to work out? Everyone! It was gross. Especially the way he kissed people....ewww
No. How could this happen, they were destined to be together. Love is dead. Etc etc.