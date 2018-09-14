Kate Middleton has shared her favourite food and we can totally relate.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We now know the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite food. And the best part is – it’s totally ours too.

Prince William was presented with a Bento Box by Japanese chef Akira when he visited Japan House London on Thursday. The box was filled with an assortment of tasty Japanese morsels – from your standard tuna sushi to some fancier fillings like sea urchin in a truffle cream sauce to shitake mushroom tempura.

“Very impressive,” the Duke of Cambridge said as he tucked in.

“Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in.”

The father-of-three was visiting the store to celebrate modern Japanese culture, and to highlight the growing relationship between Britain and Japan.

The royal couple have previously revealed their favourite go-to takeaway meal (you know, when they’re tired of all that incredible palace food).

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, William and Kate said their fast food of choice is a curry.

“Curry, definitely. You do struggle for choice though,” Kate said.

But getting a takeaway delivered to Kensington Palace isn’t as simple as calling Uber Eats.

Instead, someone has to go and collect the couple’s food as it’s not exactly easy for delivery drivers to drop into the palace.

Earlier this week, Prince William opened up about his personal struggles with mental health as he helped launched a new website, Mental Health at Work.

The 36-year-old spoke about his time working as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance (EAAA), a role he held from 2015 to July of 2017, and how his everyday exposure to trauma took a personal toll.

“I took a lot home without realising it,” he said.

“You see many sad things every day that you think life is like that.

“You’re always dealing with despair and sadness and injury. The attrition builds up and you never really have the opportunity to offload anything if you’re not careful.”