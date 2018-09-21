There's something very fishy about where Nick Cummins will be when the Bachie finale airs.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Erm.

It looks like we have yet another clue that Nick Cummins doesn’t end up with any of The Bachelor contestants…

You see, when the reality show normally wraps up, the Bachelor and his ‘winning’ girl typically head out on a days-long media circuit.

Last season, Matty J and winning contestant Laura Byrne even sat on The Project desk together the day after the finale.

But this time around, it seems the Honey Badger won’t even be around when the finale airs.

We unpack the funniest moments from the Honey Badger’s latest week in the mansion on our Bach Chat podcast. Post continues after audio.

The finale, which Daily Mail predicts will air between October 4 and October 11, mysteriously coincides with Nick’s planned Kokoda Tour.

Pointed out by fans in The Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans Forum earlier this week, it turns out Nick is locked in for an 11 day Kokoda tour from October 1 to October 11, meaning it’s likely he’ll be in Papua New Guinea when the finale airs.

Uh, is the Honey Badger trying to keep a low profile when the finale airs?

The last time a Bachelor wasn’t available for the post-finale interviews happened in season two, when Blake Garvey cancelled his interviews and media commitments before the finale even aired.

Blake cancelled his interviews after splitting with winner Sam Frost before the finale even went to air.