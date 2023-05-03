Jock Zonfrillo, and the permission to grieve someone you never knew.

"No!" gasped my eldest daughter in shock, as she looked down at her phone. Her voice echoed with raw emotion and I knew immediately something bad had happened.

She ran to me, with trembling hands, devastation etched across her pale face.

"Jock has died, Mum."

She flung her phone at me and buried her face in her hands. I didn’t need to ask her for more details about who she meant. I knew. The only Jock we know in our household is our favourite Masterchef host, Jock Zonfrillo.

"Tell me it’s not true," she pleaded.

My eyes darted frantically across the words on the MasterChef Instagram post, my brain struggling to keep up with the sudden, devastating news. I fumbled for my phone and opened up a news site, hoping that it wasn't true. But there it was, confirmed in black and white: Jock Zonfrillo had indeed passed away.

My heart sank, as I confirmed the sad news to my daughter.