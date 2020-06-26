From Emma Stone to Meghan Markle: Just 15 famous celebrities you forgot got their break on reality TV.

It's safe to say that these days, reality TV is a stepping stone to get into the entertainment industry.

If you start out on a popular reality TV show, find love or stir some drama, you can probably retain that fame for a little while longer. Or even become a well-known celebrity years later.

For these movie stars, pop sensations and models, that was exactly the case.

From Emma Stone to Beyoncé, here are 15 celebrities that we totally forgot got their big break on reality TV.

Emma Stone

While these days we are familiar with Emma Stone for starring in La La Land and winning both an Academy and Golden Globe Award, back in 2004, 16-year-old Stone started out on the reality show, In Search of The Partridge Family and won.