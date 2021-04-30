'I asked my kids who their role models were. Here's what they said.'

When I was a child, which was a rather long time ago, my role model was Chris Evert Lloyd, American former world number one tennis player.

My mum would often let me stay up late to watch her battle it out against rival Martina Navratilova, and I would cheer her on from my living room. Every time I set foot on the tennis court myself, I channelled my inner “Chrissie”. Sadly, I never made it to Wimbledon.

Role models come into young people’s lives in a variety of ways. Traditionally, they are educators, mothers, fathers, coaches and peers, but they can also be ordinary people, encountered in everyday life.

And they are not just adults. Kids are role models and change makers, too.

A true role model is not the person with the greatest fame or social media followers. They aren’t even necessarily famous at all or recognisable, but they have the passion and ability to inspire change. And every child needs a solid role model, especially when we live in a society that is driven by people in the spotlight.

H&M are challenging the definition of the 'role model'. And they want to put young people in the spotlight. They believe that to fight our largest global challenges, the world needs to embrace the optimistic, collaborative, free-thinking spirit of kids. And in order to progress, we need to rethink our role models.

I am totally on board with this. Our young people are bursting with fire in their bellies. They are not waiting for change; they are creating the change. Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg are shining examples, but there are plenty more.

I asked my four daughters who their role models were. This is what they said:

Miss 12 – Ballet teacher

My eldest daughter has been dancing since she was three years old. She dreams of becoming a Prima Ballerina one day. So it’s no surprise that her greatest role model is her classical ballet teacher, Miss Hayley.

“She’s so passionate and supportive, and she’s danced in so many famous ballets. And now she’s passing on her knowledge to me,” she says.

It's this knowledge that my daughter is now using to inspire others.

The pursuit of ballet is hard. It requires persistence, determination, resilience and bucket loads of grit. And it is these qualities that makes my daughter a role model, too. She is modelling the very motto that inspires her, which is: ‘You are never too little to dream big.'