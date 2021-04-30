kids

'I asked my kids who their role models were. Here's what they said.'

When I was a child, which was a rather long time ago, my role model was Chris Evert Lloyd, American former world number one tennis player. 

My mum would often let me stay up late to watch her battle it out against rival Martina Navratilova, and I would cheer her on from my living room. Every time I set foot on the tennis court myself, I channelled my inner “Chrissie”. Sadly, I never made it to Wimbledon. 

Role models come into young people’s lives in a variety of ways. Traditionally, they are educators, mothers, fathers, coaches and peers, but they can also be ordinary people, encountered in everyday life. 

And they are not just adults. Kids are role models and change makers, too.

A true role model is not the person with the greatest fame or social media followers. They aren’t even necessarily famous at all or recognisable, but they have the passion and ability to inspire change. And every child needs a solid role model, especially when we live in a society that is driven by people in the spotlight.

H&M are challenging the definition of the 'role model'. And they want to put young people in the spotlight. They believe that to fight our largest global challenges, the world needs to embrace the optimistic, collaborative, free-thinking spirit of kids. And in order to progress, we need to rethink our role models. 

I am totally on board with this. Our young people are bursting with fire in their bellies. They are not waiting for change; they are creating the change. Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg are shining examples, but there are plenty more. 

I asked my four daughters who their role models were. This is what they said:

Miss 12 – Ballet teacher

My eldest daughter has been dancing since she was three years old. She dreams of becoming a Prima Ballerina one day. So it’s no surprise that her greatest role model is her classical ballet teacher, Miss Hayley. 

“She’s so passionate and supportive, and she’s danced in so many famous ballets. And now she’s passing on her knowledge to me,” she says.

It's this knowledge that my daughter is now using to inspire others. 

The pursuit of ballet is hard. It requires persistence, determination, resilience and bucket loads of grit. And it is these qualities that makes my daughter a role model, too. She is modelling the very motto that inspires her, which is: ‘You are never too little to dream big.'

Miss 12. Image: Supplied. 

 Miss 10 – Her Mama

When I asked my 10-year-old who her role model was, my heart swelled with pride. She looked at me with her big, blue eyes and kind smile and said: “That’s an easy one, Mama. My role model is you!” 

When I asked her to explain why, she said she admires the way I treat people with kindness, and the way I put other people’s needs above my own.

(She may have just become my favourite child).

Kindness is precisely what Miss 10 embodies. She inspires others with her tremendous capacity for compassion, empathy and gratitude. At school she hides colourful gemstones for students to find and feel happy. 

And she helped create these kindness and connection cards, that she's so incredibly proud of. She really is a kindness ninja, motivating others around her to spread kindness like confetti.  

Miss 10. Image: Supplied.

My girls. Image: Supplied. 

Miss 9 – Libby Monroe

It’s hard to go past Hermione Granger, and indeed Emma Watson as Miss 9’s role models. 

Emma Watson is an inspiring women’s rights activist, and my daughter loves this about her. At the young age of nine, my daughter already has a strong sense of social justice and gender equality. She is also deeply passionate about inclusion and diversity. 

Recently she read a book about a 12-year-old girl, Libby Monroe, who has Turner Syndrome. It's a moving story about identity, friendship and how it’s okay to be different. She considers the library “her best friend” and faces many challenges, but she doesn’t let any of them hold her back. 

My daughter’s current role model is Libby "because she is so inspiring and sure of herself, and she doesn’t let having Turner Syndrome stop her from achieving her dreams."

Miss 9 is constantly challenging outdated thinking, gender stereotypes and old ways. She firmly believes the future belongs to those who will live in it, and she wants to lead the change. She is pretty sure she’ll be an activist, or the Prime Minister one day!

Image: Supplied. 

Miss 4 – Her sisters

The sisterhood is alive and strong in our family. When I asked the youngest member of the family about her role models, she instantly declared Queen Elsa "because she has powers". 

But from my observations, I would say that her sisters are her truest role models. 

She admires them so much and her loyalty to them is fierce and strong. So it’s in keeping with the beautiful philosophy underpinning Frozen that true love is found in sisterhood. 

Girl power is big in our household.

Asking my daughters this question gave me an insight into their values and dreams. It also provided the opportunity for us to discuss what qualities make up a role model. 

And to remember that true role models are often right in front of us. 

I love that H&M are providing a platform for meaningful conversation about the world, showing kids as role models. By rethinking the definition of a 'role model' we can move towards a better tomorrow.

H&M are inviting people to participate and share their own inspirational Role Model stories via hm.com

*Disclaimer: I did encourage my 10-year-old to think of someone other than me, but she was steadfast. Apparently, there is no one else. Perhaps when she reads H&M’s stories, she may change her mind!

