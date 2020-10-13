MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo grew up in Glasgow in the 1980s, falling into a life of drug addiction, homelessness, and poverty, before working his way up in the food industry.

He credits Marco Pierre White for saving his life, after the chef gave him a job at the age of 17.

It turns out he was pretty good at this whole cooking thing, and is now a decorated chef, TV presenter, and philanthropist, who we (Australia), get to call our own.

At just 11 years old, Jock had already fallen in love with kitchens, and he worked as a dishwasher part-time after school during his early teen years.

But when he was 15, Jock tried drugs for the first time, and within two years he was a heroin addict.

As he told News.com.au, he was sacked from his job at one Michelin star restaurant in Chester, England, after a foul mouthed outburst when he was 17, and was left broke, homeless and strung out.

That’s where Pierre White stepped in.

After turning up to his London kitchen begging for work, the highly accoladed chef decided to give him a chance.