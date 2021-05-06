'Part of the dish is cold.' Jock Zonfrillo on the MasterChef moments you’ll never see on screen.

After a smash-hit season during lockdown last year, MasterChef has returned with guns blazing in 2021.

The heartwarming cooking show welcomed back our favourite new judges, Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, in April. But unlike last year, where memorable contestants from previous seasons cooked for the title, this season introduced 24 fresh faces.

Watch: Things we say while watching MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Because of that, this year feels a little different.

"It definitely feels different," Jock Zonfrillo told Mamamia. "I mean, from a contestant perspective... last season, all the Back to Win guys had been in the kitchen before. So they can semi predict what's going to happen.

"They would look at the setup of the kitchen and they would know exactly what was about to happen. If there were lots of silicone mats and pastry equipment on the racks, they would know it would be a sweet challenge," he said.

"Whereas this season, the contestants walk in and they're just oblivious to any of that stuff," he explained.