'He will be greatly missed.' MasterChef host Jock Zonfrillo has passed away, aged 46.

It is with deep sadness and shock that Network 10 has confirmed the passing of Jock Zonfrillo.





The chef, best-selling author, and philanthropist was best known in Australia for his role hosting MasterChef – quickly becoming a crowd favourite after taking on the job in 2019.

A statement from the Zonfrillo family has just been issued. You can read it in full right here:





“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," the statement read.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”





You can listen to Jock Zonfrillo on No Filter right here. Post continues after podcast.





Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia (the production companies behind MasterChef) have also released a statement, saying:





“Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.