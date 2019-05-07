Um. Can those of you not excited about the royal baby let us have our moment, pls.

There are two distinct groups of people today.

Those excited by the glorious birth of a royal baby boy, and those categorically and absolutely not.

To those in the latter group, the excited ones and I have a message for you:

What is wrong with you people? It’s a goddamn royal baby. This is exciting news dammit.

Any ol’ celebrity can pop out a baby, but this is different. It’s a royal baby.

Don’t you want to see all the fuss and traditions and hear the name reveal, and watch the pompous unfolding that is a royal baby being introduced into the world?

No? Well, that’s fine but let us have our joy please because we’re invested and YOU’RE RUINING IT.

We are sick of your eye rolls and your immediate shut downs when we try and tell you about how delightful Prince Harry was when he shared the baby news with the awaiting press.

I mean just look at this, he’s practically bursting with pride. It’s great. You can’t not like that. (Post continues after video.)

Video by Instagram

We certainly don’t appreciate your nonplussed shrugs when we tell you about the things Buckingham Palace said in the royal announcement that made us giggle.