Um. Can those of you not excited about the royal baby let us have our moment, pls.

There are two distinct groups of people today.
Those excited by the glorious birth of a royal baby boy, and those categorically and absolutely not.
To those in the latter group, the excited ones and I have a message for you:
What is wrong with you people? It’s a goddamn royal baby. This is exciting news dammit.
Any ol’ celebrity can pop out a baby, but this is different. It’s a royal baby.
Don’t you want to see all the fuss and traditions and hear the name reveal, and watch the pompous unfolding that is a royal baby being introduced into the world?
No? Well, that’s fine but let us have our joy please because we’re invested and YOU’RE RUINING IT.
We are sick of your eye rolls and your immediate shut downs when we try and tell you about how delightful Prince Harry was when he shared the baby news with the awaiting press.
I mean just look at this, he’s practically bursting with pride. It’s great. You can’t not like that. (Post continues after video.)
We certainly don’t appreciate your nonplussed shrugs when we tell you about the things Buckingham Palace said in the royal announcement that made us giggle.
Top Comments
I'm happy for ppl to do as they wish. It's just that not everything people do is a loving tribute - that part of the narrative was always cringy.
I was excited about the royal baby and am annoyed by the people who were relentlessly negative about it. They were the same people who were relentlessly negative about the wedding and I find them very tiresome.
But...I don't think articles like this will help. This is like someone trying to get me excited about sport by talking about it incessantly. It's not going to happen. I find it all boring and nattering on about every last detail is going to make me hate it (and you) even more.
You could take the best of both worlds and wonder what sport young Archie will play.
Oh God, yes. I’m interested in a “hey, new baby, cool” kind of a way, about the same as I was when my neighbour’s daughter had a baby. But all these damn articles about where she’s giving birth and all the *rules* she’s breaking and blah blah blah blah blah... enough already! People go on about Meghan seeking publicity and ‘drawing attention’ to herself - lets be real, all she has to do is go outside and she’ll have sixteen different articles about her written here.
Conversely, people find endless hype over relatively insignificant royals tiresome - as you say, the public will turn if they're constantly being instructed to give a crap about something that doesn't mean much to them. It's a bit like trying to make "fetch" happen.