To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Following rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle is expecting a baby with Prince Harry.

Announced on the Kensington Royal Instagram just minutes ago, the palace wrote: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.

We have so many excited feelings.

CONGRATULATIONS.

So when exactly can we expect the next tiny royal baby? For Aussies, the English spring is our autumn, meaning Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, will welcome a gorgeous baby during the month of March, April or May.

This makes Meghan approximately two to four months pregnant at the moment.

Of course, prior to the big announcement there were rumours. A lot of rumours.

When Meghan was seen holding a purple folder near her stomach at Sydney Airport this morning, people were quick to speculate that she must be pregnant.

We laughed at the rumours but they were… true.