HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: We got it all wrong about 'Marathon Mum'.

For a few days in the middle of a torrid news-cycle, the Internet’s collective wrath was unleashed on a man who took his children to cheer on their mother as she won a half-marathon in Brazil.

The bait was a short video of Luciana Grandi Lourenção nearing the finish line in her town's running festival. Her husband Pedro sees her and ushers their two little girls onto the road to greet her and Luciana swerves past them to win her race.

Are you one of the more than nine million people who have watched it? It looks like this:

Watch: Marathon mum goes viral over TikTok video.



The Internet had a great many thoughts about this moment, and none of them were very positive about Pedro.

What a clueless, entitled prick, the Internet said.

How indicative of marriage, the Internet said, that this man was so eager to be done "babysitting" after an hour and 40 minutes, he couldn't wait to turn those kids back over to their mother.

How typical, the Internet said, that this doofus thinks the kids should trump any further achievement of this hard-working woman.

Pah. We all said. Men. Am I right?

Well, looks like we weren't right, this time.

Because the actual, real life people behind this short clip have posted their own response, in the form of a video.