The DM that proves Belinda had a boyfriend before going on MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1."I literally know one of her exes." The DM that proves Belinda had a boyfriend before going on MAFS.

In today's steaming hot dose of MAFS tea, it looks like Belinda Vickers actually had a boyfriend before going on the show. And a mystery DM has just called her out on it.

In case you need a refresher, Belinda, who fake married Patrick Dwyer on the show, claimed that she "never had a boyfriend" and told one of the contestants "I’ve just never had a relationship. So, like, I need help".

But now, the So Dramatic! podcast have shared a DM via Instagram page Winnie Blues that claims that Belinda has not only in a relationship, but she's had "multiple bfs".

"She used to go to Cloud and I literally know one of the exes," the unnamed person wrote in an Instagram story.

At this stage, we honestly don't know what to believe.

But here's hoping we get to find out more about Belinda when Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

2. Jamie Doran is taking legal action against Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s how’s his case is going.

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jamie Doran has given an update on his lawsuit against Network 10 and Warner Bros. Australia.

Speaking to The Wash, Jamie, who also appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelor, explained that the case is not about money and is intead about "protecting future reality television contestants".

"As far as I’m aware, there’s no union for reality television contestants. There’s no system in place, which protects contestants from being manipulated by production companies," he told the publication.