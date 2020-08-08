Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: Everyone got their happy ending except for... Ciarran.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Sweet Jesus.

WE'VE FINALLY MADE IT TO THE END.

It's time to watch a) a bunch of couples fall in love and live happily ever after as Instagram influencers, and b) Ciarran being... Ciarran. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

LET'S DO THIS.﻿

﻿We open on Ciarran and Kiki, who are having a 'lil bit of an argument about Ciarran's incessant lyin' and cheatin'.

Kiki asks Ciarran if she's going to "learn anything new" once the show goes to air and well, duh. Of course you are.

She calls him a "cold-hearted lady killer", and she's not... wrong.

"I just feel that women might be disposable to you," she adds.

via GIPHY

The next day, the boys discuss their time meeting the parents.

Ciarran admits that Kiki's mum wasn't super happy to see him because of that time he dated approximately everyone in Paradise... before lyin' to Kiki about all of it.

He tells the group he's been the "most honest person" in Paradise and mate, no.

Later on, Matt tells the group he's ready to leave Paradise with Renee so they can be away from, erm, her ex.

Ciarran chimes in and tells the boys that he thinks he handled the whole situation with Renee and Matt pretty well. (Lol.)

via GIPHY

But approximately 45 seconds later, he angrily storms off. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

After yelling "FKN BOLLOCKS" a few times, Matt confronts Ciarran and tells him he doesn't want him to have any contact with Renee after Paradise.

Watch: The love lessons learned from Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.