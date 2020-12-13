Precisely all the clues and hard-to-find easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ album.

Oh hi, hello, howdy.

Because apparently dropping one studio album wasn’t productive enough, Taylor Swift has kindly deposited her second album of 2020 into our ear-holes in the form of Evermore.

As a follow on from Folklore, this album definitely sticks with the country/folk/campfire vibes, but… what are we saying, you’re not here to academically review the musical prowess of Ms. Swift.

WE’RE HERE FOR EASTER EGGS PLS.

Look, before we all get too hyped about finding out more about Taylor Swift’s private life with this album release, we’re gonna preface that before dropping the album the singer politely reminded her fans that these are ‘tales’ she created - so the stories are not entirely based on her real life.

Damnit.

...But that doesn’t mean there aren’t super-subtle, very small and sneakily hidden clues that point to bigger pictures about Swift. In fact, we’ve spotted seven Easter Eggs in Evermore already, so you can bet we’ll share them with you right here.





'Marjorie' is about Taylor Swift’s grandma.

As the singer told Esquire in 2014, Marjorie Finlay was an opera singer and inspired her choice to pursue a career in music before her death in 2003. "She was always singing, either around the house, or every single Sunday she'd get up and sing in front of the entire congregation at church," Swift said. It seems that Marjorie inspired track 13 on Evermore.