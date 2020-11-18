Jamie Doran just dropped a whole lot of Bachelor goss, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Jamie Doran just dropped a whole lot of Bachelor goss to celebrate his gag order being lifted.

Bachelor in Paradise star Jamie Doran is reportedly free from an 18-month media ban. And you best believe he's spilling some serious tea to celebrate.

Speaking to the So Dramatic! podcast, Jamie claimed he couldn't talk to the press until his media ban was lifted on November 9.

"Since July, I’ve been on a full media ban, so I’m not allowed to take phone calls from media, I’m not allowed to answer any questions, I’m not even meant to talk to people on the street about what’s going on at the moment," he told host Megan Pustetto.

He also explained that it was his first-ever interview he's done without a Channel 10 representative since appearing on The Bachelorette.

"This is the first time I can go rogue," he said, before delivering a whole bunch of goss.

One of the first topics Jamie discussed was the attention he receives when out in public.

"I walked into a bar the other day in Brisbane and it took me 40 minutes to get from the front door to the booth I booked," he said. "[People kept stopping me for] photos, questions, talked to their nana on the phone. It’s always the nanas that they make me talk to."

He went on to say he's reached out to Nick Cummins (aka the Honey Badger) for advice.