James Corden's latest guest on The Late Late Show is an exciting one: Prince Harry.

On Friday, the late-night talk show shared the much-anticipated video of host James Corden and Prince Harry riding around Los Angeles on a double-decker bus, sipping tea and having a chit-chat. (Sounds bizarre, we know.)

Watch a snippet of James Corden and Prince Harry's interview below.



Video via CBS.

After an intense year of leaving the royal family, moving to Los Angeles and being stripped of his patronages, it comes as no surprise that Prince Harry has opted for his first major interview to be a little more relaxed.

But while things started off light and funny with the two men sipping tea and eating scones, James did ask the burning questions we've been seeking answers to.

So, from Meghan's nickname for Harry through to the couple's decision to step back from the royal family, here are 10 things we learned from James Corden and Prince Harry's interview.

1. It was Harry's first time on an open-top bus.

When James Corden interviews celebrities outside of the studio, he usually takes them for a drive around LA in a Range Rover for his popular segment, Carpool Karaoke. However, for Prince Harry's interview, they rode in a double-decker sightseeing bus.

And it was Harry's first time!

Of course they drank tea and ate scones! Image: YouTube.