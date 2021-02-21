Despite quitting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had their biggest year yet.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

After 12 months of retreating from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed with Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy.

The Sussexes sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 when they suddenly announced they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic Ocean - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

More than one year on, that split has now been formalised after discussions with 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

The pair will lose their honorary military appointments and royal patronages which revert to the Queen and will be distributed among other family members.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the palace said.

"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Since exiting the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have forged independent lives from the monarchy and have sought privacy over public duty.

Here's what their last 12 months have looked like for the former Royals.

Media battles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in legal battles with British tabloids over the past two years.

Both Harry and Meghan filed lawsuits against British and American publications for alleged privacy breaches, including over unauthorised photographs of their little boy.

Just this month, Meghan Markle won a privacy lawsuit against two United Kingdom newspapers who she claimed breached her privacy by publishing a private letter to her father, Thomas Markle.

"After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices," Markle said in a statement.