Apparently, Bachelorette Timm ‘trained’ winner Frazer before he went on the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently, Bachelorette Timm ‘trained’ winner Frazer before he went on the show, and we feel awkward.

In today's steaming cup of Bachie tea, it seems Bachelorette winner Frazer Neate was given some hot tips from Timm Hanly before going on The Bachelorette.

During an interview on the So Dramatic! podcast, Shyanne Mirabelli - who says she dated Frazer before the show - claimed Frazer only went on The Bachelorette to "gain popularity" and "start his concreting business".

According to Shyanne, Frazer said, "I’m not going on to find love, it’s just an experience".

"He’d never watched an episode… he only knew about the perks. He knew Timm and what his life was like," she told host Megan Pustetto.

"Timm said, ‘Bro, you’re going to make it so big, you need to get with this agent’."

Megan then asked if Timm had been coaching Frazer before the show and teaching him how to suck up to producers.

"I do know that Timm told him that it’s a game and that you need to get in the good books with the producers and do what they want you to do," replied Shyanne.

"Timm did definitely give him pointers. Timm was apparently calling him two-three times a day saying block this journo, block this pap. I’ll get you in some Front Runner, we’ll help each other out."

Understandably, former Bachelorette Angie Kent had some feelings about the claims and left a comment on the So Dramatic! Instagram page.

"It’s been over a year to still have to read rumours and see this dross. I had nothing but love for homeboy. If this is the truth why does he have to feel the need to keep bringing up our experiences and full know this would hurt anyone’s feelings," she wrote.

"Matters of the heart are tough, hey. Just don’t get what blokes get out of saying stuff like this… put it to bed and know your words and actions can hurt people. If he didn’t say it, can we stop with the rumour mill? Makes my trust in men so gloomy and non-existent haha."

