Prince Harry's biggest fear is history repeating itself. It's easy to see why.

Over one year on from their decision to step back from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally ready to talk about their groundbreaking decision.

The couple, who recently announced they are expecting their second child, will join Oprah Winfrey for a televised 90-minute interview on Monday.

The interview will reportedly cover the couple's move to the United States and their decision to retreat from their royal duties.

As Oprah herself said in a teaser for the interview, "No subject is off limits."

Watch the first look from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey below. Post continues after video.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Prince Harry said in a trailer for the interview, referring to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"For me, I’m just really relieved to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he continued.

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

The teaser for the interview comes just days after Prince Harry's highly publicised interview with The Late Late Show's James Corden.

While driving around Los Angeles in an open-top double-decker bus, Harry told the host that his decision to leave behind his royal duties was about ensuring the wellbeing of his family, and escaping the British press.

"It was never walking away," he told Corden.

"It was stepping back, rather than stepping down. You know, it was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health," he continued.

"I was like, 'This is toxic.' So I did what any husband and what any father would do. I was like, 'I need to get my family out of here.' But we never walked away. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing."