Where to find all the MAFS 2021 contestants on Instagram before all the drama starts.

Buckle in folks, another wild season of Married At First Sight is coming our way. And just between us, we're still recovering from the all-star reunion.

The show's eighth season, which kicks off on February 22, will see a fresh batch of contestants marry a complete stranger on reality TV, in the hopes of joining one of only three MAFS couples that are actually still together.

Channel Nine are also throwing a new expert into the mix this season, certified clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. And there's already a rumoured twist that involves her.

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming season of Married At First Sight below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Ahead of the new season, we've rounded up everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast and (more importantly) where to find them on Instagram.

Ps. we already have our favourites (and yes they're the ones with the dogs).

MAFS Booka Nile, 31, WA.

Heavy metal fans may recognise Booka, who sings and plays keyboard for Perth Make Them Suffer. She's also a vocalist and guitarist in indie-pop band Internet Friends and is part of the team behind mental health project, Sonic Minds.