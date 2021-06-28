Minoli De Silva faced two obstacles during her time on MasterChef.

The 34-year-old from the Northern Territory was eliminated early on in the competition, only to return during Second Chance Week. Last night, she went home for the last time during a double elimination.

But those obstacles can't compare to the hurdles she faced before the competition.

At 30, Minoli was diagnosed with Stage 3A breast cancer.

"In January 2016, I went and got a breast examination because there was a small lump. Then towards the end of that year, it started to grow noticeably bigger and I went into the doctors and immediately they were like, 'Go get checked'," she told Mamamia.

"I did a biopsy that day and literally within a week, they had harvested the eggs, they went through the egg preservation process and I went straight into chemotherapy treatment."

"[There was] no time to think," she added.