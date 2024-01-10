Some men aren’t washing their sheets for up to four months and... my god.

Everyone seems to have a different opinion when it comes to how often towels and bed sheets should be washed. While many people might wonder whether days or weeks are best, in one survey from the United Kingdom, almost half of single men reported not washing their sheets for up to four months at a time.

It's fairly clear that four months is too long to leave it, but what is the ideal frequency?

Bed linen and towels are quite different and so should be washed at different intervals. While every week or two will generally suffice for sheets, towels are best washed every few days.

Anyway, who doesn't love the feeling of a fresh set of sheets or the smell of a newly laundered towel?

Why you should wash towels more often.

When you dry yourself, you deposit thousands of skin cells and millions of microbes onto the towel. And because you use your towel to dry yourself after a shower or bath, your towel is regularly damp.

You also deposit a hefty amount of dead skin, microbes, sweat and oils onto your sheets every night. But unless you're a prolific night sweater, your bedding doesn't get wet after a night's sleep.

Towels are also made of a thicker material than sheets and therefore tend to stay damp for longer.

So what is it about the dampness that causes a problem? Wet towels are a breeding ground for bacteria and moulds. Moulds especially love damp environments. Although mould won't necessarily be visible (you would need significant growth to be able to see it) this can lead to an unpleasant smell.

As well as odours, exposure to these microbes in your towels and sheets can cause asthma, allergic skin irritations, or other skin infections.

