"I'm obsessed with this bedspread": 27 women share what their beds actually look like.

Who doesn't want to wake up in a dreamy bedroom where the linen is fresh and the pillows are cute?

No one, that's who! Because a pretty-looking bedroom makes for an even better night sleep (well, that's what we're convinced of).

Watch: There are five types of morning people. So which one are you? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But with so many options out there for all the various bits and bobs (you know, the pillows, throws, sheets, bed heads, side tables... I think we're done?) it's hard to figure out what will go together.

So we decided to get some inspiration.

Here you'll find photos of how 27 women styled their beds and all the bits and bobs on them. Plus, some even shared where they got the pieces from.

Do enjoy!

Claire

"I find earthy tones the most peaceful for bedrooms, but I always pair them with white because it’s the most fresh and versatile."

Image: Supplied.