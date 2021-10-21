Laundry is without a doubt the worst chore. Here are 18 hacks to make it infinitely easier.

Laundry is, without a doubt, the worst household chore.

Unlike other chores that you might only need to do once a week or once a month, laundry is never-ending. The basket is always full (despite constantly putting on loads) and there are always clothes to fold and put away.

But according to these women, there are some ways we could make it easier. Here are their 18 genius laundry hacks.

1. "We have always only owned one laundry basket so you can't leave them full around the place because you need to use it again."

2. "I fold off the line into the basket. Sometimes it doesn't go straight into bedrooms, but it's so much easier already folded."

3. "We do the washing on average every one to two days. I think the trap is letting it pile up."

4. "Once a week I sit and pair all socks. The only thing I would recommend is culling odd socks if you haven’t come across its pair for a while. Generally this approach means most socks are quick and easy to pair and then a handful stick around in the tub for another week while I discover their mates in the nooks and crannies around the house."

5. "I always put on a cold wash so I don’t have to separate whites, colours and blacks."

6. "I swear by this peg hanger. It saves me wandering up and down the line looking for pegs. If it's about to rain, it's easy to take off and just hang it in the garage."

7. "For kids' clothes, get a few cheap organising baskets from The Reject Shop or similar - one each for (say) onesies, socks, tops, bottoms - and don’t even bother folding. Just toss them in their appropriate basket and put the baskets away."

8. "We do a load every night, then hang it out in the morning. I sort directly from the line into one basket, then I just walk around with the clean washing basket putting everything away. It takes about 15 minutes a day."

9. "I have a rotation on my calendar for double bed sheets (week one), single bed sheets (week two), and towels (week three)."

10. "The best thing I've done is invest in some large mesh laundry bags. I have one for each person to put their washing in. I put them straight into the washer, dryer and then in their bedroom - all in the netted bag for the full journey. It can be left like that until time to fold it but it skips the sorting stage and we always have clean clothes available."