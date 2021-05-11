There are 6. And things don't always go to plan: A ranking of Hamish Blake's best birthday cakes.

It's become a long-standing tradition in the Blake family household.

Every year, on the night before his children's birthdays, Hamish Blake will stay up to the wee hours of the night to make his kids - seven-year-old Sonny and three-year-old Rudy - the cake of their choice. And he documents the entire process on his Instagram story.

Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As the years have gone by, the cakes have gotten more and more extravagant. But fuelled by whiskey, Blake somehow manages to pull it off. Every single time.

So to remind you of these masterpieces (and maybe challenge you to try them out for yourself!), here's our definitive ranking of Hamish Blake's best birthday cakes.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz