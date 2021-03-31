A definitive ranking of mini Easter eggs from bloody incredible to downright disgusting.

Having spent years in a share house with conversations regularly turning to food, I have always been exposed to numerous taste-based opinions and culinary critiques.

Our fondest memories are of school canteen snacks, the most palatable fruit when over or under ripe (settled on kiwifruit) and placing chocolate bars into five tiers, reflecting their quality (Violet Crumble you belong in the trash and I will not be told otherwise).

Watch: How to make a delicious no-bake Easter dessert. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

As Easter approaches and shelves are laden with Easter eggs and hot cross buns, it dawned on me that a conversation about tiering Easter eggs is yet to transpire.

So, I did what any chocolate aficionado would do and filled my shopping basket with the eggs on offer and set out to devise what would become a highly controversial tiering system of Australian Easter eggs, which I published on my Instagram.