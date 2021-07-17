After 8 long hours, Hamish Blake has created a 'unidonkey' cake for his daughter's 4th birthday.

It's the 17th of July, and you know what that means. It's Rudy Blake's fourth birthday.

"Who is Rudy Blake?" I hear you asking.

"Why do I care about her fourth birthday?"

Well, dear readers, Rudy Blake is the offspring of comedian Hamish Blake – which can only mean one thing.

Video via Mamamia.

Falling amid several Australian lockdowns, Hamish Blake is back for an evening of extravagant cake baking, and you bet we're here after a long night to recap it for you.

In case you missed it, for the past five years, there has been an important tradition in the Blake family household.

Each year, Hamish Blake has made his children – seven-year-old Sonny and four-year-old Rudy – a birthday cake of their choice.

Fuelled by whiskey, the comedian has pulled off many late-night baking masterpieces over the past few years.

Let's not forget about 2018's Slimer, that literally spewed green icing, or his son's most recent request for Pikachu inside a pokeball (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of brown rice and salmon and cabbage), filled with jelly and smoke.

But as Blake put it yesterday, the requests only get bigger and more difficult to execute better each year.

"Somehow it's become a thing that the cakes are getting more and more elaborate, and this worries me," he shared on Instagram.

"There's been a lot of back and forth and the client finally landed on a design yesterday. It's a unicorn flapping its wings, which already I think is tricky, but then there was an extra addition of a cloud."